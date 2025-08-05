Next Article
Mullaperiyar dam's water level rises, but no need to panic
On Tuesday, the Mullaperiyar dam's water level reached 133.95 feet—still below its 142-foot limit—with more water flowing out than in.
The nearby Vaigai dam was also nearly full at 68.9 feet, just shy of its max.
Heavy rain in some areas
Heavy showers in places like Kallandiri (53mm) and Mettupatti (47.6mm) helped push Periyar's total storage past 10,000 million cubic feet.
Other spots like Madurai saw less rain, which meant smaller gains for local reservoirs.