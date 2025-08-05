₹1.13 lakh crore in your account? What to do
A Greater Noida man recently spotted a jaw-dropping ₹1.13 lakh crore in his late mother's bank account—definitely not your everyday notification.
The bank quickly flagged it as a glitch, froze the account, and called in the tax authorities.
So, what should you actually do if surprise money pops up in your own account?
Check recent transactions
First things first: check your recent transactions to make sure it's not a legit deposit.
Don't touch or move the money—using funds that aren't yours can land you in legal trouble.
Instead, let your bank know right away so they can sort things out and keep your account safe.
Causes of unexpected credits
Unexpected credits usually come from sender mistakes, tech glitches, or mystery payments.
Banks often freeze accounts while they investigate and might loop in tax officials too.
Reporting any weird deposits fast helps avoid headaches and keeps you on the right side of the law.