J&K Police seize terror handler's land in Kathua India Aug 05, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Police just took over a piece of land in Kathua belonging to Mohd Ashraf, a terror handler who's been hiding out in Pakistan.

This move, carried out on August 5 under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), is part of a bigger push to cut off financial support for terrorist networks by going after their assets.