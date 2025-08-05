Next Article
J&K Police seize terror handler's land in Kathua
Jammu and Kashmir Police just took over a piece of land in Kathua belonging to Mohd Ashraf, a terror handler who's been hiding out in Pakistan.
This move, carried out on August 5 under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), is part of a bigger push to cut off financial support for terrorist networks by going after their assets.
Ashraf has been linked to terror activities for over 20 years and has been wanted since a case was filed against him back in 2001.
The property—16.5 marlas in Lowang village—was seized after the local court gave the green light.
It's all about stopping funding channels that keep these groups running.