Tamil Nadu woman falls off train after boarding wrong 1
A 33-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu accidentally fell off a moving train near Tanur, Kerala, early Tuesday morning.
She and her husband had boarded the wrong train after drinking, and she ended up with head injuries.
Her ticket was actually for Coimbatore.
What happened to the woman?
After the fall, her husband got off at the next station to alert officials.
Locals helped her reach safety, and she was taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital—she's stable now.
Police are looking into what happened.