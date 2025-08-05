Next Article
Cloudburst hits Uttarkashi, damages homes and roads
On August 5, a sudden cloudburst hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, flooding the mountain villages of Dharali.
Basically, a cloudburst means super heavy rain—over 100mm in just an hour—in a small area.
These intense downpours can quickly trigger landslides and wreck roads, homes, and daily life.
Climate change is making cloudbursts riskier
Cloudbursts are actually pretty common—and dangerous—in the Indian Himalayas. Just a few weeks ago, another one at Silai Band left workers missing and buildings damaged.
Experts say climate change is making these storms even riskier for places like Uttarkashi, especially during monsoon season.
With more extreme weather on the rise, better disaster planning is needed to keep people safe.