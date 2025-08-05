Next Article
Bhavanisagar Dam to release water soon: What it means
Bhavanisagar Dam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district is nearly at its seasonal limit after heavy rains, with water levels just shy of the 102-feet mark for August-October.
To stay safe, the dam will soon let out surplus water into the Bhavani River.
People living near river told to move out
People living in low-lying areas along the river have been told to move out for now, just in case of flooding.
The dam follows strict rules on how much water it can store each season—so these releases are all about keeping everyone safe when rainfall is high.