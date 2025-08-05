TANGEDCO announces power cut in Chennai on August 6
Heads up, Chennai! There's a planned power cut this Wednesday (August 6) from 9am to 2pm in several parts of the city while TANGEDCO does some important maintenance.
Power might come back earlier if things wrap up quickly, so it's worth keeping an eye on updates from TANGEDCO.
Prepare for the outage
Areas like Pammal, Anakaputhur, Polichalur, and parts of Anna Salai will be impacted.
It's a good idea to charge your devices ahead of time and keep battery-powered lights handy.
Unplug sensitive electronics or switch off your main power to avoid any surprise surges when the electricity returns.
Safety 1st!
If you're using a generator or inverter during the outage, make sure it's in a well-ventilated spot—safety first!
Following these tips should help you get through the downtime with minimal hassle.