Why Uttarkashi locals use whistling to warn each other
A devastating cloudburst just hit Uttarkashi, leaving several villages in chaos.
But instead of panicking or shouting for help, locals turned to a unique tradition—whistling.
This isn't just random noise; it's a 100-year-old way for people here to warn each other quickly when disaster strikes.
Whistling travels much farther than shouting, especially in the mountains.
When someone whistles during an emergency, others join in and create a "sound chain," spreading the warning fast so everyone—people and even animals—knows to find safety.
It's simple, effective, and still a key part of how these communities look out for each other today.