Dharmasthala burial case: SIT probes sanitation worker's shocking claims
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now looking into serious new claims about illegal mass burials in Dharmasthala.
The latest case involves a girl's remains allegedly buried without following the law.
There's also an older claim from a former sanitation worker, who says he was forced to bury bodies—some showing signs of sexual assault—during his employment from 1995 to 2014.
Both cases are now under active investigation.
Investigators are checking out sites highlighted by the complainants
The SIT has started checking out sites pointed out by two key complainants.
The sanitation worker has shared his story with a magistrate, while another local, Jayant T, filed an official complaint after witnessing an illegal burial.
Investigators are inspecting these spots in Dharmasthala village, gathering evidence and talking to witnesses as they work to get to the bottom of what really happened and hold anyone responsible accountable.