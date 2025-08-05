Year 2025 so far: 48 people banned from flying domestically

Three levels of offense

The DGCA splits offenses into three levels, with bans ranging from three months for minor incidents to at least two years for really serious stuff.

Recent cases show why these rules exist: just last week, someone got banned after slapping another passenger on an IndiGo flight, and before that, a senior army officer was accused of assaulting airline staff at Srinagar airport.

Basically—don't mess around on planes if you want to keep flying!