Year 2025 so far: 48 people banned from flying domestically
So far in 2025, 48 people have been banned from flying on domestic flights in India because of bad behavior.
The DGCA (that's the aviation regulator) handed out these bans, which can last a few months or even years depending on what happened.
For some context, there were more bans last year—82 in 2024 and 110 in 2023—so things seem to be improving a bit.
Three levels of offense
The DGCA splits offenses into three levels, with bans ranging from three months for minor incidents to at least two years for really serious stuff.
Recent cases show why these rules exist: just last week, someone got banned after slapping another passenger on an IndiGo flight, and before that, a senior army officer was accused of assaulting airline staff at Srinagar airport.
Basically—don't mess around on planes if you want to keep flying!