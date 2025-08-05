Next Article
Is Hindi mandatory in central services? Govt clears air
Wondering if you need to use Hindi for all official stuff? The government just cleared things up: Hindi isn't mandatory in central services or educational institutions.
When asked in Parliament, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai kept it simple—"No, sir"—so there's no rule forcing everyone to use Hindi.
Government has spent ₹736.11 crore since 2014 to promote Hindi
Even though it's not compulsory, the government has spent ₹736.11 crore since 2014 to promote Hindi through the Department of Official Language.
So while they're encouraging its use, choosing whether or not to use Hindi at work is still totally up to you.