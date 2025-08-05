'Two Rupee Doctor' who treated 18L patients dies at 80

Gopal's journey from student to legendary doctor

Gopal followed his father into medicine and graduated from Kozhikode Medical College.

He ran his clinic with early morning hours to help workers and students, often seeing over 300 patients a day.

Even when he later raised his fee to ₹10, it stayed much lower than typical rates.

Alongside his wife and brothers (also doctors), he kept care accessible by prescribing low-cost medicines and offering free treatment when needed.