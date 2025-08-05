'Two Rupee Doctor' who treated 18L patients dies at 80
Dr. AK Ryru Gopal, fondly called Kerala's "Two Rupee Doctor," passed away on Sunday at age 80.
For over five decades in Kannur, he charged just ₹2 per visit—making healthcare possible for more than 18 lakh people, especially those who couldn't afford regular fees.
His dedication to affordable care made him a local legend.
Gopal's journey from student to legendary doctor
Gopal followed his father into medicine and graduated from Kozhikode Medical College.
He ran his clinic with early morning hours to help workers and students, often seeing over 300 patients a day.
Even when he later raised his fee to ₹10, it stayed much lower than typical rates.
Alongside his wife and brothers (also doctors), he kept care accessible by prescribing low-cost medicines and offering free treatment when needed.
Legacy of compassion and care
Gopal's lifelong commitment earned him the Indian Medical Association's best family doctor award in Kerala.
He leaves behind a powerful example of selfless service that touched thousands of lives in his community.