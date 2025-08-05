Next Article
Uttarakhand cloudburst: 4 dead, several others missing
A sudden cloudburst hit the Kheer Gad area in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, leaving at least four people dead and several others missing as flash floods swept away homes and roads.
Rescue teams are working around the clock to find those missing and help families affected by the disaster.
US threatens India with higher tariffs over Russian oil purchase
Meanwhile, on the international front, the US is threatening India with higher tariffs if it keeps buying Russian oil—a move Russia has slammed as "illegal."
This adds another layer to an already tense global energy situation.