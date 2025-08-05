Mumbai: Crimes against women up 15% this year

Rape, kidnapping, and modesty outraging cases on the rise

The numbers show that serious crimes are becoming more common: rape cases have gone up by 26% (from 476 to 602), and kidnappings rose sharply to 720.

Reports of outraging modesty under Section 354 IPC also increased, reaching 1,294 cases.

Even though Mumbai is often considered relatively safe, these stats point to a growing concern.