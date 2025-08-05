Mumbai: Crimes against women up 15% this year
Mumbai has seen a noticeable rise in crimes against women this year, with police data showing a 15% increase from January to June—3,582 cases were reported, which works out to about 20 incidents every day.
That's up from 3,092 cases during the same period last year.
Rape, kidnapping, and modesty outraging cases on the rise
The numbers show that serious crimes are becoming more common: rape cases have gone up by 26% (from 476 to 602), and kidnappings rose sharply to 720.
Reports of outraging modesty under Section 354 IPC also increased, reaching 1,294 cases.
Even though Mumbai is often considered relatively safe, these stats point to a growing concern.
Police working hard despite rising numbers
Overall crime in Mumbai went up slightly this year, but robberies and thefts actually dropped.
The police say they've managed to solve over 94% of crimes against women and children so far—a sign they're working hard despite the rising numbers.