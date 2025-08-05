Kerala: Man confesses to killing missing woman, 3 others investigated
Kerala police just made a big breakthrough in the case of four missing women.
A 68-year-old man named Sebastian was arrested after charred human remains—believed to be those of Jain Mathew, who vanished last December—were found at his home.
The investigation heated up when a call from Mathew's phone led straight to him, and he's now confessed to her murder (though DNA results are still pending).
Sebastian previously caught for forging land documents
Sebastian isn't new to trouble—he was previously caught for forging land documents tied to another missing woman, Bindu Padmanabhan.
Police are now re-examining the disappearances of Bindu, Aysha (last seen in 2012), and Sindhu (missing since 2020), all of whom had some connection with Sebastian over property deals.
The Crime Branch is digging deeper into whether he targeted these women for financial gain.