Kerala: Man confesses to killing missing woman, 3 others investigated

Sebastian previously caught for forging land documents

Sebastian isn't new to trouble—he was previously caught for forging land documents tied to another missing woman, Bindu Padmanabhan.

Police are now re-examining the disappearances of Bindu, Aysha (last seen in 2012), and Sindhu (missing since 2020), all of whom had some connection with Sebastian over property deals.

The Crime Branch is digging deeper into whether he targeted these women for financial gain.