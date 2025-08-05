Chhattisgarh: Man injured in IED blast near Naxal-affected area

Authorities retake locals toqh stay--

Kakem received first aid and was shifted to a community health center for further care.

Just a day earlier, another man was injured by an IED while grazing cattle nearby.

Police say these devices are meant for security forces but often harm everyday people instead.

With a sharp rise in attacks this year and 27 deaths already reported, authorities are urging locals to stay alert and avoid forest paths where explosives might be hidden.