Chhattisgarh: Man injured in IED blast near Naxal-affected area
A 24-year-old man, Pramod Kakem, was hurt on Tuesday after accidentally triggering an IED—allegedly planted by Naxalites—while bathing near a village stream in Bijapur district.
This marks the second civilian injury from such blasts in just two days.
Kakem received first aid and was shifted to a community health center for further care.
Just a day earlier, another man was injured by an IED while grazing cattle nearby.
Police say these devices are meant for security forces but often harm everyday people instead.
With a sharp rise in attacks this year and 27 deaths already reported, authorities are urging locals to stay alert and avoid forest paths where explosives might be hidden.