Why animal cruelty penalties in India need an upgrade
Turns out, the penalty for animal cruelty in India is shockingly low—a first offense can cost as little as ₹10, maxing out at ₹50.
If someone repeats the offense within three years, the fine only goes up to ₹100 or could mean up to three months in jail.
These rules are set by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act from 1960 and are enforced by state governments.
AWBI's role and the need for stricter laws
The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has been pushing for better enforcement—over five years, they've handled more than 4,500 complaints but got official action reports for just 306 cases.
Besides forwarding complaints, AWBI also runs education programs and supports animal shelters.
In Karnataka, their intervention in wildlife deaths actually led to arrests under stricter wildlife laws.
All this highlights how current penalties just aren't enough to protect animals—and why change is overdue.