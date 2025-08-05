Why animal cruelty penalties in India need an upgrade India Aug 05, 2025

Turns out, the penalty for animal cruelty in India is shockingly low—a first offense can cost as little as ₹10, maxing out at ₹50.

If someone repeats the offense within three years, the fine only goes up to ₹100 or could mean up to three months in jail.

These rules are set by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act from 1960 and are enforced by state governments.