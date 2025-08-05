Uttarkashi mudslide: 4 dead, over 50 feared trapped India Aug 05, 2025

A sudden mudslide struck Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, sweeping away homes and leaving at least four people dead and over 50 still missing.

Roads are blocked and many villagers had to run for their lives as floodwaters rushed through the area.

Rescue teams, including the army, are working around the clock to find survivors.