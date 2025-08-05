Next Article
Uttarkashi mudslide: 4 dead, over 50 feared trapped
A sudden mudslide struck Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, sweeping away homes and leaving at least four people dead and over 50 still missing.
Roads are blocked and many villagers had to run for their lives as floodwaters rushed through the area.
Rescue teams, including the army, are working around the clock to find survivors.
Prime Minister Modi promises all possible help
District administrator Prashant Arya shared that some people have already been rescued. The government is moving fast—Prime Minister Modi has promised all possible help.
Sadly, disasters like this aren't new for Uttarakhand; experts say climate change is making these events more frequent in the region.