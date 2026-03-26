Delhi cop kills woman on road, arrested
India
A Delhi Police sub-inspector named Lucky was arrested after his SUV struck and killed 45-year-old Dharamwati, who was sweeping at a Punjabi Bagh construction site around 1.30am.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, she didn't survive her injuries.
Family accuses driver of trying to flee
Dharamwati's family says Lucky tried to drive away after the crash, with her sister Somwati recalling that Dharamwati was stuck under the SUV for about 10 minutes.
They also pointed out there were no warning signs or safety cones at the site, blaming reckless driving and poor safety measures.
Police have charged Lucky with rash driving and causing death by negligence, both bailable offenses.