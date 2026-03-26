Delhi cop kills woman on road, arrested

Family accuses driver of trying to flee

Dharamwati's family says Lucky tried to drive away after the crash, with her sister Somwati recalling that Dharamwati was stuck under the SUV for about 10 minutes.

They also pointed out there were no warning signs or safety cones at the site, blaming reckless driving and poor safety measures.

Police have charged Lucky with rash driving and causing death by negligence, both bailable offenses.