Delhi cops bust ₹100cr digital arrest scam; 2 held
Delhi Police just arrested Anish Singh and Mani Singh for running a huge digital arrest scam—think fake police threats, forged FIRs, and suspected proceeds exceeding ₹100 crore linked to at least 190 complaints and shell entities across multiple states.
The case broke open after a homemaker reported being digitally stalked and harassed by the two between October and December last year.
How the scam worked
The scammers used video calls to show victims fake legal documents, claiming their Aadhaar was linked to crimes.
They threatened arrest and public shame unless money was sent—one woman lost ₹40 lakh this way.
Even after forcing her to delete evidence, police traced the money through shell companies and suspicious UPI accounts tied back to the accused.
Both were arrested; now, cops are digging deeper for more victims or accomplices.