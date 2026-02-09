Delhi cops bust ₹100cr digital arrest scam; 2 held

How the scam worked

The scammers used video calls to show victims fake legal documents, claiming their Aadhaar was linked to crimes.

They threatened arrest and public shame unless money was sent—one woman lost ₹40 lakh this way.

Even after forcing her to delete evidence, police traced the money through shell companies and suspicious UPI accounts tied back to the accused.

Both were arrested; now, cops are digging deeper for more victims or accomplices.