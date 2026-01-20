Delhi cops hurt while stopping armed repeat offender

What happened next: charges and background

Head constable Kuldeep and constable Neeraj got hurt—Kuldeep was stabbed twice in the back and armpit, Neeraj three times at the waist (his belt blocked two blows).

Despite this, they overpowered Ravi, who has 12 previous cases for robbery and similar crimes. He's now facing fresh charges including attempted murder.

Both officers are stable in hospital, and police say awards are being recommended for the brave officers.