Delhi cops hurt while stopping armed repeat offender
India
Two Delhi Police officers were injured on January 18, 2026 (Sunday) while arresting a known criminal in Shahbad Dairy's Gupta Colony.
The suspect, Ravi (aka Panchi, 38), ran when spotted and then attacked the officers with a knife.
Even after being stabbed, both cops managed to tackle him and take away his weapon.
What happened next: charges and background
Head constable Kuldeep and constable Neeraj got hurt—Kuldeep was stabbed twice in the back and armpit, Neeraj three times at the waist (his belt blocked two blows).
Despite this, they overpowered Ravi, who has 12 previous cases for robbery and similar crimes. He's now facing fresh charges including attempted murder.
Both officers are stable in hospital, and police say awards are being recommended for the brave officers.