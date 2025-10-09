Next Article
Delhi cops save man's life using CPR
India
On October 6, 2025, Delhi Police officers sprang into action when they found 26-year-old Rohit unconscious and in distress outside Barakhamba Road Metro station.
Thanks to a quick emergency call, Head Constable Neeraj Singh Baghel and Driver Constable Ashok rushed over, performed CPR, and gave him oxygen—reviving him at the scene.
Importance of 1st aid training for police
After coming to, Rohit chose not to go to the hospital, saying he'd see his own doctor instead.
This moment really highlights how important it is for police to be trained in first aid—they're often the first ones there when things go wrong, and their fast response can make all the difference.