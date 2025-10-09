India-UK partnership: New trade deal, defense, tech, education collaborations

What does it mean for both countries?

This partnership could mean more jobs, better tech, and new study opportunities.

The CETA deal will cut tariffs on most exports—so things like Indian textiles or UK goods can move more easily between the two countries.

There's also a £350 million missile deal boosting security and creating UK jobs.

Both leaders launched the Technology Security Initiative to team up on AI and health tech while keeping security tight.

Plus, nine UK universities are opening campuses in India soon—making global education more accessible without leaving home.

In short: it's about new opportunities for work, learning, and innovation on both sides.