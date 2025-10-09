Next Article
CDSCO audits all domestic cough syrup makers after deaths
India
India's drug regulator, CDSCO, is auditing cough syrup manufacturers across the country after 20 children died from contaminated products.
Working with state FDA teams, they're checking if syrups meet safety standards—looking closely at ingredient quality and packaging.
Owner arrested, factory sealed
Sresan Pharmaceutical's owner was arrested this week in Tamil Nadu, and their factory has been sealed as police from Madhya Pradesh investigate.
Tests found dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG) in Coldrif syrup, but CDSCO's own tests didn't detect any DEG.