Air India connects Delhi to Manila with non-stop flights
Air India has launched non-stop flights between Delhi and Manila, flying five times a week. It's now the only airline offering a direct link between these two capitals.
Flights use A321LR planes with Business (fully flat beds), Premium Economy, and Economy options.
Economy round-trips start at ₹42,146, with one-way tickets from ₹26,034.
Visa-free travel to Philippines for Indians
The timing is perfect—Philippines recently made it visa-free for Indian tourists for up to 14 days.
This new route makes trips to hotspots like Boracay and Cebu way easier, and also enables Filipino travelers to connect quickly to Europe and North America via Air India's Delhi hub.
With this launch, Air India now flies to eight Southeast Asian destinations, saving you time and a layover or two.