Air India connects Delhi to Manila with non-stop flights

Visa-free travel to Philippines for Indians

The timing is perfect—Philippines recently made it visa-free for Indian tourists for up to 14 days.

This new route makes trips to hotspots like Boracay and Cebu way easier, and also enables Filipino travelers to connect quickly to Europe and North America via Air India's Delhi hub.

With this launch, Air India now flies to eight Southeast Asian destinations, saving you time and a layover or two.