Between June-September, rain-related incidents claimed 458 lives in Jharkhand 

Jharkhand experienced its worst monsoon in a decade, with the season claiming at least 458 lives from June to September. The heavy rains and subsequent disasters have also left thousands of homes damaged and farmlands devastated. Official data shows that lightning strikes killed 186 people, while 178 others drowned in rain-related incidents. Floods, landslides, and house collapses accounted for the remaining casualties.

Rainfall impact Thousands of houses, farmlands damaged The monsoon season has also destroyed 467 houses completely and partially damaged over 8,000 others. Crops spread across 2,390 hectares were lost in districts such as Ranchi, Gumla, Lohardaga, and Simdega. In Sahibganj district alone, rising water levels of the Ganga River displaced around 20,000 people.

Climate impact Highest rainfall in a decade The Ranchi Meteorological Centre recorded 1,199.5 mm of rainfall from June 1 to September 30 this year, which is an 18% increase over normal levels. Abhishek Anand, the center's director, said it was the highest rainfall in a decade and attributed it to climate change and rising sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal.

District impact Unusual activity in Bay of Bengal The Bay of Bengal's unusual activity this season caused repeated heavy downpours across eastern and southeastern districts. According to PTI, East Singhbhum recorded the highest rainfall at 1,669.5 mm, followed by Ranchi (1,550.2 mm) and Saraikela-Kharsawan (1,526.3 mm). Each of these districts recorded more than 50% of normal rainfall for the season.