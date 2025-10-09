Why ECI's big voter list update is on hold India Oct 09, 2025

The Election Commission of India's big plan to update voter lists across the country is on hold for now.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which was supposed to kick off after being announced in June 2024, still doesn't have a start date.

Bihar is the only state that's begun, with officials double-checking nearly 8 crore voters for its upcoming Assembly elections and wrapping up a revised list by September.