Why ECI's big voter list update is on hold
The Election Commission of India's big plan to update voter lists across the country is on hold for now.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which was supposed to kick off after being announced in June 2024, still doesn't have a start date.
Bihar is the only state that's begun, with officials double-checking nearly 8 crore voters for its upcoming Assembly elections and wrapping up a revised list by September.
SC case on ECI's June order complicating matters
Other states are stuck waiting as the ECI hasn't shared their SIR schedules yet.
Meanwhile, a Supreme Court case challenging the ECI's June order is making things trickier.
Depending on how that plays out, the regular annual voter list update (SSR)—usually finished by December and done through citizens submitting claims for additions, deletions, or corrections after draft rolls are published—might not happen as planned this year.