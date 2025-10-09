Next Article
Kerala's 3rd Vande Bharat train to start in mid-November
Kerala's getting its third Vande Bharat Express in mid-November.
The new route connects Ernakulam and Bengaluru, with stops at Thrissur, Palakkad, and Coimbatore.
Features of the semi-high-speed train
This semi-high-speed train can zip up to 160km/h and is packed with safety features like the KAVACH protection system, fire detection tech, CCTV cameras, and emergency communication.
It also offers comfy reclining seats with charging ports, sealed gangways for a quieter ride, automatic doors, a mini pantry, and accessible toilets.
Indian Railways's modernization drive
With this new addition, Kerala will have three Vande Bharat routes—including Kasaragod-Trivandrum and Mangalore-Trivandrum—giving travelers faster and more comfortable options.
It's all part of Indian Railways's push to modernize travel in South India.