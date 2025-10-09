'Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka...Balakot Tiramisu': Menu named after Op Sindoor targets

A food menu from the Indian Air Force 's (IAF) 93rd anniversary celebrations has gone viral for its unique names. The menu, which was shared on social media by retired Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, featured dishes named after cities hit during Operation Sindoor. The operation was a retaliatory strike against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir in April.

Dish details Desserts also named after cities The menu included main course items like Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala, Rafiqui Rhara Mutton, Bholari Paneer Methi Malai, Sukkur Savera Kofta, Sargodha Dal Makhani and Jacobabad Mewa Pulao. Desserts included Balakot Tiramisu, Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda and Muridke Meetha Pan. Each dish was named after a city associated with Operation Sindoor, which began on May 7.

Operation overview Operation Sindoor was launched in response to terror attack During Operation Sindoor, the IAF targeted nine terrorist camps deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Key targets included Markaz Subhan Allah (Bahawalpur), Markaz Taiba (Muridke), Markaz Abbas (Kotli), and Syedna Bilal/Shawai Nalla camps (Muzaffarabad). According to the government, "Operation SINDOOR drew a new red line—if terror is state policy, it will be met with a visible and forceful response. This marked a shift from deterrence to direct action."