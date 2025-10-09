'TTE molested me': Woman without ticket in viral video
A video from the Ranchi-Gorakhpur Express has gone viral, showing a woman from Bihar arguing with a train ticket examiner (TTE) after being caught without a ticket.
Things escalated when she accused the TTE of touching her inappropriately, claiming he touched her inappropriately.
The TTE stayed calm, pointed out that everything was being recorded, and mentioned possible legal action.
Their conversation hinted this wasn't their first run-in over ticket issues.
Woman's family confronts TTE at station
The situation didn't end there—more videos show the woman's family confronting the TTE at Samastipur Railway Station, with Railway Protection Force staff nearby.
The woman, identified as a government school teacher from Ramgulam Tola, Deoria, has faced heavy criticism online for her actions during the incident.