'TTE molested me': Woman without ticket in viral video India Oct 09, 2025

A video from the Ranchi-Gorakhpur Express has gone viral, showing a woman from Bihar arguing with a train ticket examiner (TTE) after being caught without a ticket.

Things escalated when she accused the TTE of touching her inappropriately, claiming he touched her inappropriately.

The TTE stayed calm, pointed out that everything was being recorded, and mentioned possible legal action.

Their conversation hinted this wasn't their first run-in over ticket issues.