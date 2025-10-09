Jharkhand man kills neighbor over witchcraft accusation

Man will be questioned after he recovers

Police have registered a murder case against Kisan, who is currently in the hospital and will be questioned once he recovers.

Village head Anita Lakra called the tragedy a result of "andhvishwas" (blind belief), stressing that such accusations had never come up in community meetings before.

The District Legal Services Authority visited Devi's family to offer support and will be filing a report for next steps.