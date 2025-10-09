Next Article
Male student suspended for clicking morphed photos of female classmates
India
A third-year student at IIIT Naya Raipur was suspended after 36 female students accused him of using AI to create and store over 1,000 obscene, morphed images and videos of them.
The issue surfaced when the affected students filed complaints with the institute.
Police are waiting for formal complaint to take legal action
The institute quickly set up a three-member committee of women faculty and brought in cyber experts to investigate if the images were AI-generated and shared outside campus.
Authorities are also talking to parents of the affected students to make sure personal data stays protected.
Police are waiting for a formal complaint before taking legal action, and the institute says it's committed to supporting the students and ensuring justice.