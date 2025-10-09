Rajasthan deaths: No toxic substance found in syrup
After concerns over child deaths in Rajasthan, the state's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) confirmed that the cough syrup in question did not contain Diethylene Glycol (DEG)—a toxic chemical sometimes linked to medicine tragedies.
Both the FDA and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) found no evidence connecting the syrup, made by Kaysons Pharma, to the four recent fatalities.
Kids had other health issues, took syrup without prescription
Health officials explained that the children sadly died from acute respiratory disorder and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, not because of the syrup.
Rajasthan's Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar also pointed out the kids had other health issues and took the syrup without a doctor's prescription.
After thorough checks, no harmful substances were found in the medicine, clearing Kaysons Pharma of any wrongdoing.