Surat man kills sister-in-law, her brother over marriage proposal
A tragic incident unfolded in Surat on Wednesday night when Sandip Gaud, a textile trader, was arrested for killing his sister-in-law Mamta Kashyap and her brother Nishchay.
The violence reportedly stemmed from Gaud's ongoing insistence on marrying Mamta, even though he was already married to her sister.
Mamta was in town from Prayagraj for wedding shopping ahead of her brother's December wedding.
Gaud was already married to Mamta's sister
Things escalated after an argument about the marriage proposal, leading Gaud to attack Mamta and Nishchay with a knife.
Their mother, Shakuntala Devi, was also injured and is currently hospitalized.
Police received a call around 10:30pm and arrested Gaud before he could flee the city.
According to Inspector SN Desai, Gaud had been pushing for this marriage despite family objections.
He now faces murder charges and further investigation is underway.