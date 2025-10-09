Surat man kills sister-in-law, her brother over marriage proposal

Gaud was already married to Mamta's sister

Things escalated after an argument about the marriage proposal, leading Gaud to attack Mamta and Nishchay with a knife.

Their mother, Shakuntala Devi, was also injured and is currently hospitalized.

Police received a call around 10:30pm and arrested Gaud before he could flee the city.

According to Inspector SN Desai, Gaud had been pushing for this marriage despite family objections.

He now faces murder charges and further investigation is underway.