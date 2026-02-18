Delhi couple arrested for transporting heroin worth ₹7.5 crore India Feb 18, 2026

A Delhi couple, Arif Khan and Shikha Ali, were arrested for allegedly transporting over 1.5kg of heroin from Bareilly to Delhi, all while pretending to be on a family trip.

Police stopped their taxi at the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Bhopura border on February 10 and recovered 303 g from the couple's possession, while a further 1,007 g were found concealed in a bag on the car's back seat.

Their accomplice Jumman was apprehended after a raid carried out on Tuesday; together, they were carrying heroin worth about ₹7.5 crore.