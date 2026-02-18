Delhi couple arrested for transporting heroin worth ₹7.5 crore
A Delhi couple, Arif Khan and Shikha Ali, were arrested for allegedly transporting over 1.5kg of heroin from Bareilly to Delhi, all while pretending to be on a family trip.
Police stopped their taxi at the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Bhopura border on February 10 and recovered 303 g from the couple's possession, while a further 1,007 g were found concealed in a bag on the car's back seat.
Their accomplice Jumman was apprehended after a raid carried out on Tuesday; together, they were carrying heroin worth about ₹7.5 crore.
Police are now investigating others involved in the drug network
Arif lost his accounting job during the pandemic and started driving a taxi to make ends meet. Struggling financially, he reached out to drug suppliers in Bareilly, with Shikha knowingly helping him move the drugs.
The police are now looking into others involved in their network across Ghaziabad and Delhi after Jumman's arrest at Bhalswa Dairy, where he used to distribute small packets near railway tracks.