Delhi court: No need to share evidence in BMW case
A Delhi court just ruled that police don't have to reveal evidence details yet in a high-profile BMW crash case.
Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, is accused of causing the death of Navjot Singh, a government official, after allegedly hitting his two-wheeler near Dhaula Kuan on September 14.
Singh died from his injuries and his wife was seriously hurt.
Kaur's plea for CCTV footage rejected
Kaur asked for CCTV footage from metro pillars near the accident site to help her defense.
The judge confirmed that this footage has been preserved and is safely with the police.
For now, though, the court says prosecutors aren't required to share any evidence before trial begins.
Kaur remains in judicial custody until September 27, and her bail hearing is set for September 20.
The investigation continues under various sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).