Delhi court: No need to share evidence in BMW case

Kaur's plea for CCTV footage rejected

Kaur asked for CCTV footage from metro pillars near the accident site to help her defense.

The judge confirmed that this footage has been preserved and is safely with the police.

For now, though, the court says prosecutors aren't required to share any evidence before trial begins.

Kaur remains in judicial custody until September 27, and her bail hearing is set for September 20.

The investigation continues under various sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).