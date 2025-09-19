Meghalaya: Tribal groups speak out against uranium mining without consultations
Tribal groups in Meghalaya are speaking out after the government decided uranium mining projects no longer need public consultations.
The Ministry of Environment's move, announced on September 8, 2025, means atomic and strategic minerals like uranium can be mined without seeking local input—a change that's sparked strong reactions from community organizations.
Local youth, student groups urge government to enforce Sixth Schedule
Local youth and student groups say this decision sidelines tribal voices on land and environmental issues.
They're urging the government to enforce the Sixth Schedule, which protects tribal rights over land use in Northeast India.
Past uranium mining attempts faced fierce opposition due to health and ecological worries—now, people fear this new policy could put their communities and environment at risk once again.