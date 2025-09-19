Karnataka is working on a new bike taxi policy
Karnataka banned bike taxis earlier this year, but now the Transport Department is working on a fresh policy regarding bike taxis.
A 10-member team is looking at how other Indian cities handle things like fares, safety, licenses, and app-based services.
Their research will help set the ground rules for bike taxis across the state.
Committee is working on the draft
A high-level committee led by Transport Secretary N.V. Prasad is teaming up with urban transport, labor, and Bengaluru traffic officials to draft the new policy with input from all sides.
Meanwhile, operators like Rapido and Uber have launched "Bike Direct," a zero-commission model that connects drivers directly with riders—showing how everyone's trying to find solutions that work for both drivers and passengers.