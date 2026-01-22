Delhi court quashes rape FIR, says law can't be misused for failed relationships
A Delhi court has thrown out a rape FIR after finding that both adults were in a long-term, consensual relationship.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made it clear that laws meant to protect against sexual assault shouldn't be used to settle personal scores or turn breakups into criminal cases.
The court reminded everyone that just because things end badly doesn't mean you can call past consensual acts "rape."
Why the FIR was quashed
The decision came down to real evidence: verified WhatsApp chats showed genuine affection with no signs of force, pressure, or caste-based abuse—plus, there were no false promises of marriage.
Medical reports didn't back up claims of assault either.
The judge called this case an example of someone trying to use the legal system as payback after a breakup and said that's not what these laws are for.