Delhi cracks down as air turns toxic: 600+ industries face closure
Delhi just got serious about its air pollution problem.
After the city's air quality index approached hazardous levels near 450, the government kicked off strict GRAP Stage IV rules—meaning over 600 industries that didn't follow pollution norms are now facing closure.
Intensified inspections by multi-departmental enforcement teams began following the invocation of GRAP-IV on December 13, targeting zones with the worst offenders.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about factories—authorities ran over 3,000 inspections in a week, sealing non-compliant units and even cracking down on vehicles that flouted emission rules.
Nearly 1,500 polluting vehicles were impounded and more than 12,000 fines handed out.
The message is clear: if you live in Delhi or care about clean air, these steps matter for everyone's health and future.