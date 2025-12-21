Delhi cracks down as air turns toxic: 600+ industries face closure

Why should you care?

This isn't just about factories—authorities ran over 3,000 inspections in a week, sealing non-compliant units and even cracking down on vehicles that flouted emission rules.

Nearly 1,500 polluting vehicles were impounded and more than 12,000 fines handed out.

The message is clear: if you live in Delhi or care about clean air, these steps matter for everyone's health and future.