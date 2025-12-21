Delhi's crackdown on non-BS VI vehicles: What's happening and why it matters
Delhi is getting serious about air pollution—so non-BS VI vehicles from outside the city are now being stopped at the borders.
Since stricter checks started, fewer of these cars are getting in, but it's also causing traffic jams during rush hour.
In just one night, over 3,500 vehicles were checked; 82 got fined and 182 had to turn back.
How the city is enforcing the rules
The crackdown isn't just at the borders. Across Delhi, nearly 2,700 drivers got challans for missing Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), and hundreds more for breaking BS-VI rules.
West Delhi saw the most PUCC violations. To make sure people follow "No PUC, No Fuel," extra officers are out on duty and fuel pumps now have automated checks.
The traffic struggle
Officers say there's been a noticeable drop—almost 30%—in cars coming through busy spots like Kapashera border.
Still, checking every car during evening peak hours is tough, so sometimes they have to quickly fine or turn back non-compliant drivers just to keep things moving.