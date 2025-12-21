Delhi's crackdown on non-BS VI vehicles: What's happening and why it matters India Dec 21, 2025

Delhi is getting serious about air pollution—so non-BS VI vehicles from outside the city are now being stopped at the borders.

Since stricter checks started, fewer of these cars are getting in, but it's also causing traffic jams during rush hour.

In just one night, over 3,500 vehicles were checked; 82 got fined and 182 had to turn back.