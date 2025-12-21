Gujarat rape accused shot while trying to escape police custody
In Gandhinagar, Gujarat, a man named Ramganit Yadav—accused of kidnapping and raping a four-year-old girl—was shot in the leg by police after he tried to escape during a crime scene reconstruction.
Yadav had been arrested following an intense manhunt but managed to slip away from officers on December 20.
Inspector L P Desai fired at him as he ran, and police say Yadav is now recovering in a local hospital.
How the case unfolded
Yadav allegedly abducted the young girl from Indiranagar slum near Sector 24 metro station on December 15, took her to nearby woods, and raped her before fleeing the scene.
After doctors confirmed rape, officers launched a large investigation—reviewing over 100 CCTV cameras and checking hundreds of workers—before tracking down Yadav at a construction site.
He later confessed during questioning. A second FIR has now been filed for his attempted escape from custody.