Gujarat rape accused shot while trying to escape police custody India Dec 21, 2025

In Gandhinagar, Gujarat, a man named Ramganit Yadav—accused of kidnapping and raping a four-year-old girl—was shot in the leg by police after he tried to escape during a crime scene reconstruction.

Yadav had been arrested following an intense manhunt but managed to slip away from officers on December 20.

Inspector L P Desai fired at him as he ran, and police say Yadav is now recovering in a local hospital.