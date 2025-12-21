Mumbai: 80+ local trains to be canceled for infrastructure upgrade
Heads up if you rely on Mumbai's locals—Western Railway is canceling over 80 trains a day from December 21, with major cancelations confirmed at least through December 26, as part of a 30-day block lasting until January 18.
This is all part of a big upgrade between Kandivali and Borivali, with work on tracks and crossovers that'll impact suburban, passenger, and express trains.
What's happening during the festive rush?
There's a nightly mega block from December 20/21 to December 25/26, running 11pm to 4:30am suspending the fifth line and hitting several commuter services.
On the first night, seven locals are canceled; from December 21-25, it jumps to 94 daily (47 in each direction).
Western Railway says these changes are needed for smoother travel in the future and has tweaked schedules to help commuters during this busy season.