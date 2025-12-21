Mumbai: 80+ local trains to be canceled for infrastructure upgrade

What's happening during the festive rush?

There's a nightly mega block from December 20/21 to December 25/26, running 11pm to 4:30am suspending the fifth line and hitting several commuter services.

On the first night, seven locals are canceled; from December 21-25, it jumps to 94 daily (47 in each direction).

Western Railway says these changes are needed for smoother travel in the future and has tweaked schedules to help commuters during this busy season.