PM Modi pays tribute to Assam agitation martyrs in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation at the 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' in Guwahati . The memorial honors 860 martyrs of the six-year-long movement, which is also known as the Anti-Foreigners Agitation, which ended in 1985. During his visit, PM Modi offered floral tributes in front of a lamp and toured a gallery displaying busts of these martyrs.

Memorial details Memorial inaugurated on Khargeswar Talukdar's death anniversary The 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' was inaugurated earlier this month on the death anniversary of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the Assam Agitation. Talukdar died on December 10, 1979. The memorial, built at a cost of ₹170 crore, features water bodies, an auditorium, a prayer hall, and a cycle track. It also has provisions for sound and light shows to showcase various aspects of the Assam Agitation and state history.

Increased interest Modi's visit sparks interest in Assam agitation The PM was accompanied by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora. Bora said PM Modi was keen to know more about the martyrs during his visit. "No prime minister had paid tribute to Assam Agitation martyrs in this manner. We are grateful to Modi ji for it," Bora said. The minister also expressed hope that PM Modi's visit would spark global interest in the Assam Agitation.