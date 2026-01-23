Delhi crowds brave rain for Republic Day rehearsal
Even heavy rain and winter chill couldn't stop thousands from showing up at Kartavya Path for India's 77th Republic Day parade rehearsal.
People bundled up in shawls and raincoats, about 10,000 free seats were available and the stands were reported filled—one viral video captured just how packed it was.
How the city handled it
The rehearsal kicked off at 10:30am winding from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort past major landmarks.
To keep things smooth, Delhi Police set up road closures and diversions, but metro trains kept running as usual so people could still get around.
What's special about this year's parade?
This year's big theme is "150 Years of Vande Mataram," with 30 creative floats on freedom and prosperity.
Expect some firsts: a new battle formation, the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion debut, a massive flypast with Rafale and Su-30 MKI jets, plus animal squads representing India's wild side.
European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be chief guests alongside numerous artists.