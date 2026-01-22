Delhi doubles parking fees when air gets really bad
Delhi will now double parking fees at authorized parking facilities across the city when the Graded Response Action Plan reaches Phase III (Severe) or Phase IV (Very Severe).
The idea is simple: make driving less attractive and nudge people toward public transport, all to help cut down on pollution when it's at its worst.
Why this move?
This step follows orders from top environmental bodies, pushing cities to get serious about pollution.
The city hopes higher prices will keep more cars off the road during smoggy days.
How long does it last—and who's exempt?
Don't worry, the fee hike isn't forever—it drops back to normal once air improves.
Plus, if you park at a Delhi Metro lot, you're off the hook; those spots won't see a price jump.
Officials say the hike is part of measures under the Graded Response Action Plan to discourage private vehicle use during severe pollution.