Delhi factory roof collapse: Worker dies, another hospitalized
A factory roof collapsed in New Usmanpur, Delhi, on Friday evening, leaving one young worker, Akram, dead and another, Tajim, injured.
The accident happened around 6pm at an iron stand manufacturing unit.
Both workers were rushed to the hospital—Tajim is still recovering while Akram sadly passed away on Saturday morning.
Probe underway to determine cause of collapse
Police have started a probe to see if negligence or safety violations led to the collapse.
They're looking into whether construction or maintenance rules were ignored and are gathering evidence to hold those responsible accountable.
The tragedy has highlighted ongoing concerns about worker safety in local factories.