Assam honors Kargil War heroes on 26th anniversary
On July 26, Assam gathered at the State War Memorial in Guwahati to remember the Kargil War heroes, marking 26 years since their sacrifice.
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya led the ceremony, joined by veterans and families of fallen soldiers, all honoring those who gave everything for India.
Various activities at the event
The event included a moving wreath-laying, stories about soldiers braving freezing temperatures and tough terrain during the Kargil conflict, and heartfelt salutes from NCC cadets.
Students performed a skit celebrating soldier bravery, while Chief Minister Sarma paid tribute online and Veer Naris—war widows—were honored for their families' sacrifices.