US's new student visa rule sparks backlash in India
The US now wants student visa applicants to make their social media profiles public, saying it's for security.
This new rule, announced in June 2025, affects anyone applying for F-1, M, or J visas—so basically most Indian students hoping to study in the States.
Lawmakers in India are raising red flags about privacy and possible discrimination.
India says it's talking to US to protect students' interests
India's government says they're talking with US officials to protect students' interests and find a fair solution.
The Minister of State for External Affairs stressed that while they respect the US's right to set its own rules, student mobility and privacy should be balanced.
Student groups and privacy advocates are calling the policy "surveillance overreach," worried about what it means for students' rights online.