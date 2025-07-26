'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav' is now an official state festival of Maharashtra
Maharashtra has just declared 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav' an official State Festival.
Announced by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar during the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly, this move recognizes how deeply the festival is woven into Maharashtra's culture and its power to bring people together.
Government committed to keeping traditions alive
Ganeshotsav, which kicks off on August 27 this year, isn't just about celebrations—it's also a big boost for local artists and tourism.
As Shelar put it, the festival "has become a symbol of Maharashtra's cultural pride and identity," reflecting unity and heritage since its start in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak.
The government says it's committed to keeping these traditions alive, even easing past restrictions on idol-making materials to support local customs.