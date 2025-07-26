'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav' is now an official state festival of Maharashtra

Government committed to keeping traditions alive

Ganeshotsav, which kicks off on August 27 this year, isn't just about celebrations—it's also a big boost for local artists and tourism.

As Shelar put it, the festival "has become a symbol of Maharashtra's cultural pride and identity," reflecting unity and heritage since its start in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak.

The government says it's committed to keeping these traditions alive, even easing past restrictions on idol-making materials to support local customs.